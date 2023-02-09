NJ Man Admits Soliciting, Possessing Child Porn

Federal authorities say a man from Hudson County has admitted soliciting children online to send him images and videos of sexually explicit conduct, and for possessing child pornography.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip Sellinger's office, 25-year-old Erick Solis pleaded guilty in Newark federal court to one count of solicitation of child pornography and one count of possession of child pornography.

From July 2020 to February 2021, Solis used a social media application to engage two underage victims in sexually explicit conversations. Solis requested that both victims take sexually explicit photographs and videos of themselves and send them to him.

The count of solicitation of child pornography carries a five to 20 year prison term with a $250,000 fine.

Get our free mobile app

The count of possession of child pornography carries up to a decade behind bars and a $250,000 fine.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 21st.

NJ 'perv' teachers, coaches busted in the past year through 2022 There have been a number of educators, coaches and private teachers facing criminal charges for sexual offenses around New Jersey this past year.