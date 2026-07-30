Your mom.

Be nice to her. She's the only mom you have.

Above all, don't threaten her.

She's your mom!

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Guilty of Threatening His Own Mother

The Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office says a Mays Landing man has pleaded guilty to making terroristic threats.

Officials say Daniel Shuster, 41, has entered the plea, and it's recommended he get three years in prison.

Here's what happened:

On January 7th, a man walked into the Mullica Township Police Department and filed a complaint against Shuster, saying he was making threats against his wife.

The threats were made on the phone via the Salem County Jail phone system.

The man says Shuster "told his mother that if she sold the house he was staying in and

if his belongings went missing, he would come home and kill her, his sister, and her husband."

Authorities says audio of the call confirmed Shuster "threatened to beat, kill, and destroy the lives of his mother, sister, and brother-in-law." He also said he'd make sure the three would not have a house or vehicle left - and, they'd have nowhere to sleep.

(Nice guy, huh?)

Sentencing will take place on September 8th.

SOURCE: Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office

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