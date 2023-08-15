NJ Man Sentenced For Producing Child Porn, Online Enticement

A Passaic County man has been sentenced to over 15 years in prison for producing child porn and enticing a minor.

27-year-old Jose Minaya of Paterson previously pleaded guilty to charges; on Monday in Newark federal court, he was sentenced to 186 months behind bars.

Authorities say in July 2019, Minaya used a web-based app to engage a child in a sexually explicit conversation.

Minaya persuaded the child to take sexually explicit photographs of the child and send them to him.

He was arrested at his home in May 2020, at which time agents seized multiple electronic devices.

Further investigation revealed that he had used another app to entice another child to engage in sexually explicit conduct.

In addition to the prison term, Minaya will be under lifetime supervised release and he was ordered to register as a sex offender.