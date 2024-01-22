It has never been more imperative for Americans to prioritize saving for retirement.

For one, if you're barely pushing 30-years-old and under the impression that social security will be there for you when it's finally your turn to leave the workforce... yeah, think again.

✨ Delulu ✨ - (adjective) millennial/Gen Z slang for 'delusional'

Don't get me wrong, I hope we'll see at least some of that money. If you're counting on it to pay the bills for you once you turn 65, I'm sad to say it's highly likely you'll be mistaken.

I'm in my early thirties and am not ignorant to the fact that once the time comes for me to retire, I'll likely have to leave the Garden State to do so. It's expensive to live here as it is. Can you imagine how much harder it'll be to make ends meet in New Jersey once living on a fixed income? I can't help but feel physically ill just thinking about it.



via GIPHY

A recent survey by the folks over at WalletHub to confirm that fear to be true even now. No need to wait until we retire, millennials, to face that fact. Yup, it's almost impossible to retire and live comfortable here in the Garden State.

Get our free mobile app

As a matter of fact, the survey named New Jersey the 2nd worst state in which to retire in the whole United States. Obviously, multiple factors were analyzed before making that decision. I will say this... NJ's property taxes didn't help the situation.

Here's how NJ was ranked in comparison to the rest of the country:

Retiring in New Jersey (1=Best; 25=Avg.):

Overall Rank for New Jersey: 49th

- 37th – Adjusted Cost of Living

- 31st – Annual Cost of In-Home Services

- 42nd – WalletHub ‘Taxpayer’ Ranking

- 34th – Elderly-Friendly Labor Market

- 30th – % of Population Aged 65 & Older

- 45th – Health-Care Facilities per Capita

Unfortunately, most of under the age of 40 will have to kiss the Garden State "goodbye" once we exit the workforce.

LOOK: This is what you now need to retire comfortably in every U.S. State Go Banking Rates analyzed financial data to determine how much is necessary to retire across the nation, factoring in groceries, housing, transportation, healthcare costs, and more. Plus, what an additional $1 Million in savings would look like. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant