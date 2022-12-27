NJ Restaurant, Once Featured on Food Network, Closing For Good This Weekend

A restaurant in the Garden State that was featured on Food Network for having a "sinfully decadent" dessert will be serving its last meal just as the calendar changes to 2023.

And speaking of 2023, I'm sure many restaurant owners in New Jersey will be glad to see 2022 finally come to an end.

After all, it's been a brutal year.

If you have lost count of all of the great restaurants that have announced their demise over the past several months, you aren't the only one.

Just a few examples

Voltaco's in Ocean City closed after almost 70 years.

Nan and Pop's Kitchen in Wildwood closed, however, some of their food will be available at pop-up events.

Life On The Veg closed its restaurant on Long Beach Island following 17 years of service; their Manahawkin location remains open.

Cluck' n Crabs in Stafford Township is gone, too.

And that's just a few of many.

Now, there's a new one to add to the list.

According to a report from WFMZ-TV, Lovin' Oven in Frenchtown, Hunterdon County, will serve its last meal on January 1st -- although the station says, "that is, until perhaps owner Julie Klein starts again, with a new location and format."

Klein recently took to Facebook and posted,

It's been an amazing run, but it's time to move on. It’s with a heavy heart and SO MUCH GRATITUDE that we will be serving our last meal in the dining room of The Lovin’ Oven on January 1st.

The restaurant, located not too far off of the Delaware River, served everything from pancakes to burgers and biscuits to BLTs.

And then there was their chocolate caramel salt tart, which was featured on "The Best Thing I Ever Ate" on Food Network. It was described as being, "sinfully decadent."

Lovin' Oven will be open with limited hours for the next several days. Best to check their Facebook page for more information.

