NJ State Police Capture 17 Fugitives Across Atlantic County

Officials with the New Jersey State Police say 17 fugitives in Atlantic County were arrested during a two-day initiative to reduce violent crime statewide.

On Thursday, June 23rd, and Friday, June 24th, numerous people who were wanted by local, county, and state law enforcement agencies were apprehended at various locations for crimes like weapons/firearms offenses, forgery, aggravated assault, robbery, burglary, and drugs.

Numerous regional law enforcement agencies including detectives from the New Jersey State Police Fugitive Unit, the Casino Gaming Bureau, Violent and Organized Crime Control South Bureau, along with members of the United States Marshals Service NY/NJ Regional Fugitive Task Force, worked with local law enforcement departments to target specific fugitives.

"As a result of this coordinated, multi-agency effort, 17 fugitives are now in custody and Atlantic County communities are safer for it," Acting Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said in a statement. "This sweep and arrest of wanted criminals is another great example of how law enforcement agencies in New Jersey are working together to reduce violent crime and protect our residents."

The names of those arrested were not included a press release from the New Jersey State Police.

Colonel Patrick J. Callahan, Superintendent of the New Jersey State Police, said, "The New Jersey State Police, along with our law enforcement partners are working relentlessly in an effort to keep our communities safe. We will continue our efforts to take violent offenders from the streets of New Jersey."

