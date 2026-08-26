There's never been a better time to book the Cat Country Cruise with Joe and Jahna to Bermuda than right now!

A low down payment of just $125 per person holds your spot!

READ MORE: 10 Best Festivals and Events in South Jersey in September

READ MORE: New Jersey Singer Jon Bon Jovi Will Soon Be Livin' on a Lottery Ticket

Get our free mobile app

Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Here's What You Get on the Cat Country Cruise with Joe and Jahna

July 22-29, 2027 we're sailing to Bermuda aboard the Norwegian Pearl. It's going to be a blast!

When you cruise with us, though our travel partner, Yankee Trails, you're trip includes all the extras. It's the only way to be a part of our group.

July 22 - 9:30am - We'll board a deluxe motor coach bus at Stockton University in Galloway Township. From there, we'll head to Philadelphia and board the Norwegian Pearl. No flying, no parking hassles. Easy peasy!

We'll leave the dock and head to Bermuda!

July 23rd - A fun day at sea!

July 24th and 25th - We'll be docked in Bermuda to enjoy this one of a kind destination!

July 26th - A fun day at sea!

July 27th - We'll spend the day in Virginia Beach for even more sun!

July 28th - A fun day at sea!

July 29th - We'll dock in Philadelphia, and jump on our bus for the trip back to Galloway Township.

Besides your cruise fare, here's everything included with the Joe and Jahna Cruise - all for one price:

Round-Trip Motor Coach From Galloway Township

All taxes, fees, and port charges

A special dining package. (3 meals per person in specialty restaurants)

Unlimited Beverage Package

150 minutes of W-Fi per person

$50 Shore Excursion credit per cabin (Ocean View and Higher)

Pre-paid Gratuities

Cat Country Cocktail Parties

A $125 per person deposit is required when you book your cabin, with final payment due in March 2027.

Getty Images Getty Images

Here are the prices for the Cat Country Cruise with Joe and Jahna to Bermuda:

Interior Cabin - $1999 per person

Ocean View Cabin - $2209 per person

Balcony - $2629 per person

All prices based on double occupancy.

Ready to book? Click here.

Have questions? Call 800-822-2400 or email: info@yankeetrails.com.

Let's go to Bermuda!

The Fantastic Cape May Zoo Always a winner - a South Jersey Gem! Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly