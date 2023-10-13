NJ State Police Looking for Upper Township Theft Suspect
New Jersey State Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect from a theft incident in Upper Township.
Police say the theft occurred at the ACME store at about 6 pm on September 28th.
Video surveillance captured a woman walking around the store, placing items in a bag, then walking out the store.
Police say once she exited the store, she got into a green Dodge Caravan.
She's described as, "wearing a white floral pattern dress, a blue sweater, and white sneakers."
If you can help with identification, you're urged to get in touch with Trooper Rohrer at the Troop “A” Woodbine Station at 609-861-5698. You can remain anonymous.
SOURCE: New Jersey State Police
