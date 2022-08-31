It's almost that time of year, friends!

The summer is almost gone and the kids will be headed to the bus stop before we know it. Labor Day Weekend is fast approaching which usually means the last day of summer vacation is fast approaching for kids here in the Garden State. No doubt, the parents are excited. Teachers, we salute you.

We're not the only ones, either.

Apparently, Dunkin Donuts wanted to give back to teachers in a big way this year. They're hooking all New Jersey teachers up with free coffee on Thursday, September 1st. Goodness knows, they need it, that's for sure. Don't forget, most of the state's educators are already back to school even though students haven't joined them in the classroom just yet.

According to a press release, in celebration of the commencement of the 2022-2023 school year, Dunkin Donuts wants to offer all educators a free hot or iced coffee of Thursday, September 1st. The campaign comes from a place of appreciation for all of the educators in the Greater Philadelphia region who go above and beyond for students and their families.

This is Dunkin's way of expressing their gratitude for all the hard work teachers put into their classrooms even before the children arrive.

Enjoy your free boost of caffeine before the chaos, teachers! Everything you need to know about how and where to grab your free Dunkin coffee on Thursday can be found HERE.

Source: DunkinDonuts.com

