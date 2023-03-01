Dunkin's Regional Scholarship Program is back once again for the fourteenth year in a row! If you're currently a high school or college student here in the Garden State, you should get pretty excited. Even more so if you live in the Greater Philadelphia/South Jersey region!

According to a new press release, Dunkin' is linking up with Scholarship America for another year to award twenty students within the region each a $5,000 scholarship to the higher educational institution of their choice! In order to be eligible, you must be planning to attend either a two or four year college or a vocational school beginning in the Fall 2023 semester.

The press release also included the metrics by which each student will be evaluated and then chosen. If selected, it would be based on the student's grades, leadership skills, and commitment to not only the school, but the community from which they come. It sounds like they're looking for good and honest students that have demonstrated determination and drive who plan on continuing to give it their all in their college careers.

If you feel like you'd meet this criteria, then you should definitely think about submitting yourself. If you're worried about the competition, well, don't. After all, the things you don't achieve are, 100% of the time, the dreams you never chase.

Now, in order to apply, you must be a current high school senior or an undergraduate student planning on attending a college or university for the fall semester of 2023. You have until April 13th to submit for the scholarship.

To find out more, click here.

The information above was kindly provided by the folks at Allied Marketing Partners via a press release on behalf of Dunkin'.

