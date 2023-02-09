An Open Letter To Winter Iced Coffee Drinkers

My name is Jahna and I may or may not have a slight caffeine addiction.

I know I'm not alone when I say that I have a difficult time making it through my day without any caffeine. I'm one of those people that should probably have a coffee IV drip at this point. My caffeine habit may not be the healthiest one in the world, but hey, there are worse habits to have, right?

When I say I'm caffeine-obsessed, I mean it. I'm not that person that reps one specific coffee brand either. I love Dunkin Donuts and Wawa. Starbucks, I don't really frequent too often because I can't always justify paying those prices, but I do love a good dirty chai from time to time.

Now that you know my love of coffee knows no bounds, we need to talk about those of you that drink iced coffee in these frigid temperatures. I have a few questions....

1) HOW?!?

Seriously, how can you physically stand it? Don't get me wrong, in the summer, iced coffee is all I drink. I can't, however, wrap my brain around the fact that it could be below freezing outside and you'd still rather indulge in an iced cold beverage.

2) Why?

Do you just prefer the taste of iced coffee? Is it a texture thing? What is it?

3) Do you enjoy anything hot?

To me, if you were to ever indulge in a hot coffee, it would be this time of year. Are you just one of those people that doesn't enjoy hot beverages?

As you can see, my mind is completely boggled by you people. Just the thought of getting an iced coffee right now is like nails on a chalkboard to me. Super cringey.

I understand, everybody likes what they like. No argument in taste, I guess. I guess, in a weird way, I admire you. Drinking an iced coffee during the winter months is definitely something I could never do.

I'll stick with my extra large, hot, hazelnut coffee with a pump of mocha, turbo shot, and almond milk from Dunkin', thank you very much.