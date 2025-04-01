While it's understandable to remain on high alert all day in an effort to not fall for any funny business, coffee lovers should be advised that you can score a free drink today.... no foolin'!

Happy April Fools' Day, fam! It may be hard to believe, but there are, in fact, stores and businesses celebrating the day by hooking you up with a few freebies.

If you'd like to score a free cup of coffee to get through the day, keep reading.

Free Coffee April Fools' Day Photo by Caglar Araz on Unsplash loading...

Free April Fools' Day Coffee

Pranks may be waiting for your around most corners today, but I promise, this isn't one of them. If you don't believe me, a quick Google search will confirm the following information.

Did you know that you can score a free coffee at Dunkin today?

Free Dunkin Coffee For April Fools' Day Free Dunkin Coffee For April Fools' Day - DunkinDonuts.com loading...

Dunkin Donuts April Fools' Free Coffee

First, you have to make sure you have the app downloaded. That's what you'll use to place your order to unlock your free beverage. Once you've made your account, you'll be able to plug in the coupon code Dunkin has released just in time for April Fools' Day.

Once you insert the promo code, you'll be treated to a free coffee or cold brew of ANY size! Whether you prefer yours hot or iced doesn't matter. You can choose either temperature.

While everyone else is busy pulling pranks this April Fools' Day, we here at Dunkin’® are skipping the tricks and serving up something real: a free coffee to fuel you on the one day you might need it the most.

Free Dunkin Coffee April Fools' Day Dunkin Coffee - Dan Alexander/TSM loading...

Dunkin Free Coffee April Fools' Day Promo Code

Since it's only available for Dunkin Rewards members, you can't just pull up to the drive-thru and expect to be handed a free coffee.

Type in ThisIsNotAJoke in the Dunkin app and you'll be good to go.

Enjoy!

NJ Dunkin Dunkin Donuts - Google Maps loading...

