Popular Dunkin Location Abruptly Closes In Northfield, NJ

Imagine it’s Monday morning, and you’re already struggling to wake up. You’ve got a ton of stuff to do, and your brain is still foggy from the weekend. Then, just as you're about to head to your go-to coffee spot for that much-needed jolt of caffeine, you pull into the parking lot, only to discover a sign on the door that says “Closed until further notice.”

That’s exactly what happened in Atlantic County this week. The Dunkin location on Tilton Road in Northfield closed without warning, leaving so many people latte-less as they made their way into work.

Worst. Feeling. EVER.

South Jersey Dunkin Suddenly Closed

I usually stop for my afternoon pick-me-up after I leave work. Believe me, I was devastated when I turned into the parking lot only to discover I’d have walk away empty-handed. You have no idea how much I look forward to my large iced coffee, 3 pumps raspberry, 2 pumps mocha every single day. First world problems, I know, but it has certainly been a bummer not being able to enjoy my coffee this week.

There is some good news here, though! It turns out, the Northfield Dunkin is not going away for good, THANK GOD. The Tilton Road location only closed its doors to undergo some construction. It’s just getting remodeled, not going away forever.

People online are saying they had signs up warning people about the construction. Listen... when I pull through the drive thru, I'm not paying attention to the signs, okay? Call me lazy. Call me ignorant. Call me whatever you want. It doesn't negate the fact that I was shocked when I finally realized what was happening.

Don't worry. You’ll be able to order your Dunkin Midnight and loaded hash browns again soon… hopefully. The sign on the door failed to reveal when they’d be reopening for business.

Hopefully it won’t take too much longer...

If you simply can't wait and DESPERATELY need a donut, we can help:

