Let me be the first to say that there's nobody who needs a steady caffeine IV drip more than me, okay? I go to bed tired, I wake up tired; the chronic fatigue has basically become my new normal at this point. That's what happens in your 30s, right?

When it comes to where I get my coffee, I usually don't discriminate. Sure, I love a good Starbucks fancy-shmancy drink once in a while, but my usual go-to spot for an afternoon pick-me-up is Dunkin. I've been a Dunkin customer for years and years. I have the app (duh) and use it often. I have a bunch of apps from TONS of coffee joints, but Dunkin is, by far, the one I use the most. They have a really great rewards point system, and I love free stuff, so there ya go.

Dunkin Hot Coffee Photo by Glenov Brankovic on Unsplash loading...

My Go-To Dunkin Order

I'm an espresso girlie. I love the sharp kick in the noggin I feel after the first few sips of an Americano or a cold brew with a few turbo shots in it. Espresso, to me, has a distinctly bolder taste than regular coffee.

When I go to Dunkin, I usually order an Americano with some sort of light creamer or milk in it. The flavors are where I like to get creative. This time of year, for example, I've been getting an Americano with a swirl of vanilla, 2 mocha pumps, and 2 cookie butter pumps for the holiday season. If I get it iced, then I include just enough cold foam to make me feel like I have my life together.

I have to admit: I’m shook at the latest Dunkin’ survey. Of all the drinks we could rally behind, from cold brews and specialty lattes, to a fun little matcha every once in a while, I’m disappointed to learn that New Jersey’s go-to order is… cappuccino.

A cappuccino.

That’s it.

That’s the tweet.

Listen, I love a basic coffee drink every once in a while, but I honestly expected something with a little more chaos, a little more flair… something that screams Garden State energy, you know?

Free Dunkin Coffee On April Fools' Day In NJ Free Dunkin Coffee - JM for TSM loading...

Where’s The Flavor, Jersey?

Maybe I’ve been spoiled by my own overly specific Dunkin’ ritual, but I have such a hard time believing that our state collectively said, “Nah, foam on top is enough excitement for us.” WHAT ARE WE DOING, NJ?!

A cappuccino feels like the coffee equivalent of owning exactly one pair of work shoes. Functional. Reliable. But oh so boring.

The study breaks down the most-ordered Dunkin' items state by state, and while other places had some interesting orders, New Jersey played it surprisingly safe.

Dunkin Tilton Road CC for TSM loading...

NJ: A Dunkin Caffeine Snooze Fest

Maybe it’s the commuter crowd? Maybe it’s tradition? Maybe we’re all just too tired to think that hard before 9 a.m. No judgement there, trust me.

Part of me hopes this inspires a little adventure the next time we hit that drive-thru. Try a seasonal swirl. Toss in some cold foam. Heck, go wild and get a signature latte.

Life’s too short and the roads too chaotic for mere mid coffee choices. Until then, I’ll be here with my customized Americano, silently judging and happily sipping.

