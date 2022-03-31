State troopers are asking for your help identifying two people who allegedly stole propane tanks from a deli in Weymouth Township.

Officials say the crime happened on the night of December 13th at Super Deli on Route 50.

Cops say, "the suspects entered the parking lot of Super Deli in Weymouth Township, cut the lock on a cage filled with propane tanks, and then took several tanks before fleeing in a dark in color four door hatchback vehicle."

The first suspect is described as a white man wearing glasses, a dark sweatshirt, and dark pants.

The second suspect is described as a white man wearing a dark Champion sweatshirt and dark pants.

Surveillance videos of the duo can be found on the NJSP Facebook page.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the State Police Buena Vista Station at (609) 561-1800. Anonymous tips are welcome.

