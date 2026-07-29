You spend time on the Wildwood Boardwalk - whether it's one day or one week a year - so, would you be interested in a television show set on the famous, historic boardwalk?

Wouldn't that be fun?

(And how come no one has thought of this idea before?)

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Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images Photo by Hannah Beier/Getty Images

Idea Being Pursued About a TV Sitcom Set on the Wildwood Boardwalk

Several sources have announced that there is a TV show called, "Wildwood" in the works.

We're not talking about a YouTube-type show; we're talking about a network-type of show.

6ABC says 20th Century Television and FX is working on the show, which is about a group of college girls from Ireland who end up in Wildwood, without any money, visas, or plan.

The show is set in the year 2000.

It's set to be a comedy series.

Would You Watch a Show Set in Wildwood?

Of course, we'd all watch the show, because we've all been to Wildwood - it's a part of us. It's a part of so many people's lives - currently, or, at least growing up!

Our friend, Joey from Wildwood Video Archive also has news about the proposed show.

He says the idea is pretty accurate, because so many students come from abroad each year to work in Wildwood. Joey mentions Morey's Piers as one of the places that these young people end up working.

Wouldn't be something to see such a well-known local place to be part of a show?

SOURCES: 6abc and WildwoodVideoArchive

26 Pictures of the Old, Glorious Neon Motel Signs in Wildwood Crest, NJ Let's take a tour of the old, glorious neon signs that still sit high atop many of the 1950s and 1960s-era motels in Wildwood Crest. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman