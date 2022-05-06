State troopers are asking for your help as they try to locate two missing teenagers from Salem County that may be headed to Newark.

Get our free mobile app

15-year-old Robert Mason, Jr., and 14-year-old Ryan Colie, both from the Ranch Hope Counseling Services Center in Alloway Township, Salem County, were last seen at that facility around 11:00 on the night of Tuesday, May 3rd.

Mason Jr. is described as a black male, 5' 10", 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.

Colie is described as a white male, 5'7", 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a gray tee-shirt.

It is believed they may be traveling to Newark, NJ.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Woodstown Station at (856) 769-0775. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children