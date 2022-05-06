NJSP: Two Teens Missing from Salem County, NJ; Possibly Headed to Newark
State troopers are asking for your help as they try to locate two missing teenagers from Salem County that may be headed to Newark.
15-year-old Robert Mason, Jr., and 14-year-old Ryan Colie, both from the Ranch Hope Counseling Services Center in Alloway Township, Salem County, were last seen at that facility around 11:00 on the night of Tuesday, May 3rd.
Mason Jr. is described as a black male, 5' 10", 170 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a dark hooded sweatshirt.
Colie is described as a white male, 5'7", 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair. He was last seen wearing dark-colored pants and a gray tee-shirt.
It is believed they may be traveling to Newark, NJ.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the NJSP Woodstown Station at (856) 769-0775. Anonymous tips are welcome.