Do you live closer to Galloway, New Jersey or Alloway, New Jersey?

Are the two townships close to each other? Are they related? Why are their names only one letter off?

Let's dive in and figure this thing out.

Galloway and Alloway - What's the Relationship?

If you didn't know, there are two places in South Jersey with very similar names - only one letter difference.

Galloway Township is in Atlantic County, while Alloway Township is in Salem County. According to Google Maps, they are 55.6 miles apart. Driving from one to the other should take you about an hour and fifteen minutes.

According to Wikipedia, the name Alloway is a derivative of the name Allowas, who was a local Native American chief.

Also from Wikipedia, we learn that Galloway has two possible origins. One is that it was named after a section of Scotland called Galloway. The other possibility is that is was named after Joseph Galloway, a delegate to the First Continental Congress in 1774. (Galloway, by the way, opposed the independence of the 13 Colonies.

So, we can safely say, other than very similar names, Galloway and Alloway have no other connection.

Which is Bigger, Galloway or Alloway?

Again, from Wikipedia, Galloway has a population of over 37,000 residents. Alloway Township is much smaller, only 3,400 people. Both are great communities in South Jersey, even though they're not related.

Now you know!

