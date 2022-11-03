It's basically Christmas here in the Garden State.

okay, so it's not literally quite time yet, but it is that time of year when we our minds make a direct B-line to Christmas. There's just so much to do. Do you even know what you're getting everyone for Christmas this year? Better make like Santa and draft that list! T

One of the most popular presents people give their families every year is the gift of a new furry addition to the household. If you didn't catch our drift, we're referring to getting your kids pets for the holiday. We all love watching the Christmas morning unboxing videos of children opening up that last gift from Santa to find the most adorable puppy or kitten staring back at them. The squeals of excitement hit us all right in the heart.

Get our free mobile app

Bringing home a pet for Christmas isn't necessarily a bad idea if (keyword there) you're prepared for the responsibility.

A viral meme is currently making the rounds on social media that speaks to the truth of what it means to adopt a pet around the holidays. A new puppy is always fun and exciting. Not to mention, they make for some really great videos. However, a puppy isn't a gift that you can just stick on the shelf and forget about when the holiday excitement wears off.

A pet is a decade or more of a responsibility. Some people either just don't realize that or choose to ignore that fact for whatever reason.

Shelters do their best to spread that truth leading up to the big day, but a few months later, it always seems as though so many of those animals wind up filling the cages once they're not cute and fun-sized anymore. That's not fair to them.

Which brings us to this sobering fact: it's not that animal's fault that you weren't prepared for their arrival and permanent position within your care. An animal is a responsibility. It's a commitment. Their survival and quality of life is completely in your hands.

If you're considering getting your family a pet this holiday season, make sure you're doing it for the right reasons. Remember, you're adding a family member, not a temporary cuddle buddy.

Thank you for coming to my Ted Talk.

Source: Facebook

12 Animals That Are Illegal to Own as Pets in New Jersey

The 10 most searched pets in the US The website allaboutcats.com took a look at internet search trends to see what the most in-demand pets are in the US. The results may surprise you.