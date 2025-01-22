So, you've been toying with the idea of adding a new furry member to your family, but haven't felt like the timing was perfect. I've been there. When I adopted for the second time, I almost let everybody else I surrounded myself with talk me out of getting my Bodie boy. I'm certainly happy I ignored them. Bodie's THE BEST dog.... besides my Mia girl, of course.

If timing is what's been holding you back, maybe now is the perfect time. If you're worried about the cost to adopt, don't worry... the Birds have you covered.

Eagles paying for pet adoption fees in South Jersey

Multiple sources have revealed that the Philadelphia Eagles are sponsoring pet adoption fees at three specific animal shelters during the playoffs. It's no secret that the guys are all animal lovers. They've teamed up with a few shelters to get as many pups as possible into their forever homes so this season can be a win both on and off the field.

Pet Adoption Fees Covered At Shelter In Blackwood

The Eagles have partnered with South Jersey's own Homeward Bound Animal Shelter to pay for any adoption fees of the pets waiting for their fur-ever homes. All you have to do is take a tour of the shelter, meet the pets that are available for adoption, fall in love with your new fur baby, and let the Birds "handle the rest..."

As the Eagles continue our hunt through the playoffs, we want to make sure all Eagles fans have the opportunity to adopt their own Dawg Mentality. To make it easier, we've partnered with three local shelters to help give a dog (or another pet) a second chance at a loving home.

If you're looking for a puppy, they've got a few waiting to join your family as we speak. Adoption fees are covered by the Philadelphia Eagles at Homeward Bound Animal Shelter for the remainder of the playoffs!

In the meantime, enjoy big men melt at the sight of the cutest pups in all the land.

