I know most fur moms and dads can relate to this feeling. My pets are basically my kids. I rescued two dogs and it's one of the best things I could've ever done in my life. They've been there for me through so many rough patches over the past few years, including the passing of my dad. I'm so blessed to have my two doggos in my life.

Purchasing a pup was never an option for me. I knew that If I was going to have dogs as an adult, I wanted to rescue. There are SO many dogs out there in need of a good home, who was I not to answer that call? I knew they'd give me WAY more then I could EVER give them, so it was a no-brainer.

I'm so thankful to both the Voorhees Animal Orphanage and to Philly Rescue Angels for uniting me with my two fur babies. I can't imagine my life without my two nut jobs, Mia and Bodie. So, I'm incredibly grateful that organizations like these two exist.

South Jersey shelter in need of food donations

They can't do it without your help, though. There's one particular shelter that is currently asking for very specific donations at the moment. No, it's not money. Believe it or not, this particular shelter has been housing so many pups that they've complete depleted their storage of food. Animals need to eat, right?

Homeward Bound Animal Shelter, located in Blackwood, Gloucester County, has shared their urgent need of food donations. They posted a picture to Facebook revealing their empty food shelf asking for help from anyone that's in a position to give it.

If you're interested in helping out, you can find out all of that information HERE.

