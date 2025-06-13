It's a crisis unlike anything they've ever seen.

The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is in the middle of a full-blown emergency. Since June 1st, a STAGGERING 138 cats and kittens have arrived. The number just keeps climbing.

These aren't your usual fluffy, adoption-ready pets. Many are newborns currently hanging on for dear life. From maggot-covered little babies, kittens with panleukopenia and ringworm, plus some terrified adult cats that are in severe pain.

Kittens In Desperate Need Of Medical Supplies In NJ

Resources Drained; Supplies, Staff, & Hope Run Low

The shelter's medical team is obviously overwhelmed.

Supples are nearly gone. Every corner of the facility is filled with the sickest, most vulnerable animals they've seen in years.

While the team refuses to give up, they're stretched way too thin... almost to the breaking point.

Over 130 Sick Cats Admitted To South Jersey Shelter

This Isn't Just A Shelter Issue, It's A Community Emergency

The shelter is also helping manage two cat-overrun community properties, rushed a foster dog to the emergency room, treated a badly-matted puppy, and even took in a stray dog with some open sores. All of this in just ONE week. It's crazy.

These animals aren't being rushed in from far away, either. They're coming from your neighborhoods. YOUR backyards.

Sick Kittens Need Help In South Jersey

Help Save South Jersey Shelter Animals

South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland urgently needs donations to purchase medical supplies, critical care items, and food.

If you've ever considered giving, I'd say now is DEFINITELY the time.

Every dollar counts.

These animals need more than just a shelter. They need the entire South Jersey community to step up.

Find out how you can donate or help in any way you can HERE.

