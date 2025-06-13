South Jersey Animal Shelter In Critical Kitten Crisis, Needs Medical Supplies ASAP
It's a crisis unlike anything they've ever seen.
The South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter is in the middle of a full-blown emergency. Since June 1st, a STAGGERING 138 cats and kittens have arrived. The number just keeps climbing.
These aren't your usual fluffy, adoption-ready pets. Many are newborns currently hanging on for dear life. From maggot-covered little babies, kittens with panleukopenia and ringworm, plus some terrified adult cats that are in severe pain.
Resources Drained; Supplies, Staff, & Hope Run Low
The shelter's medical team is obviously overwhelmed.
Supples are nearly gone. Every corner of the facility is filled with the sickest, most vulnerable animals they've seen in years.
While the team refuses to give up, they're stretched way too thin... almost to the breaking point.
This Isn't Just A Shelter Issue, It's A Community Emergency
The shelter is also helping manage two cat-overrun community properties, rushed a foster dog to the emergency room, treated a badly-matted puppy, and even took in a stray dog with some open sores. All of this in just ONE week. It's crazy.
These animals aren't being rushed in from far away, either. They're coming from your neighborhoods. YOUR backyards.
Help Save South Jersey Shelter Animals
South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter in Vineland urgently needs donations to purchase medical supplies, critical care items, and food.
If you've ever considered giving, I'd say now is DEFINITELY the time.
- READ MORE: Where NOT To Raise Your Kids In New Jersey
Every dollar counts.
These animals need more than just a shelter. They need the entire South Jersey community to step up.
Find out how you can donate or help in any way you can HERE.
11 Dog-Friendly Beaches in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Gianna
See A Stranded Seal? Experts Share Urgent Warning To New Jersey Pet Owners
Gallery Credit: Nicole Murray