A man from Brooklyn, NY, has pleaded guilty to aggravated assault, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose, and resisting arrest charges stemming from a shooting in Atlantic City this past summer.

31-year-old Neil Henry admitted in court that on August 28th in Atlantic City, he shot a man and then fled on foot from officers who attempted to apprehend him two days later.

The victim's injuries were non-life threatening.

Authorities say at the time of his arrest, Henry had a .40 caliber handgun in his possession which ballistics analysis confirmed he used during the shooting.

Get our free mobile app

Under the terms of a plea agreement, Henry is expected to be sentenced to an aggregate term of five years in state prison, of which he must serve at least 85 percent before becoming eligible for parole.

Henry is also subject to a mandatory period of incarceration pursuant to the Graves Act and will serve a concurrent term of 18 months in New Jersey State Prison for resisting arrest.

Sentencing is scheduled for January 30th.

Help Find These 62 Missing New Jersey Children