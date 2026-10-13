I wasn't sure anyone could top my favorite local pizza.

Having the same pizza twice in three days, though, confirms it. I have a new favorite local pizza!

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LaScala's Mays XII Dishing Out Great Food

If you weren't aware, the former Mays Landing Country Club is long gone. The country club closed several years ago, and the property was eventually sold.

Earlier this year, after much construction and updating, the property has reopened as both a golf course and restaurant.

The golf course is now 12 holes - an odd offering - but I love it and think it works just fine. It's 100% public.

The restaurant is a part of the LaScala's restaurant group - a group that's grown quickly in South Jersey and the Philadelphia area.

If you haven't been to LaScala's in Mays Landing yet, I urge you to check it out. The food is fantastic!

There is seating around the bar, on their large patio, and in their new dining room. (Plenty of seating for all!)

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My New Favorite Pizza

Let's get to the pizza. So far, I've only tried one "flavor" and this is my new favorite! It's the Honey Pie Pizza.

The crust and sauce are fantastic, and it's topped with pepperoni, basil, Pecorino Romano cheese, and hot honey.

The pepperoni has a great, subtle taste - not overwhelming as some pepperoni can be. The honey provides a perfect little zip.

This pizza really just melts in my mouth! It's my new favorite!

Introducing Pablo in Somers Point Check Out The New Pablo Restaurant in Somers Point, New Jersey Gallery Credit: Joe Kelly