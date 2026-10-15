Some Atlantic City area Uber and Lyft drivers have been on strike over the last week, demanding that they get paid more for each ride.

Well, this won't work.

Not at all.

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Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash Photo by Dan Gold on Unsplash

Driver Protests in Atlantic City Against Uber and Lyft

Over the last several days, some Atlantic City area Uber and Lyft Drivers have been protesting and threatening to strike.

They appear to be saying that the ride-share companies aren't giving them a big enough share of every ride they make.

So, now they're striking, demanding more money per ride.

Not trying to sound like a smart-ass, but I really wonder if Uber and Lyft even know this is happening.

Photo by why kei on Unsplash Photo by why kei on Unsplash

Reasons Why a Strike By Uber and Lyft Driver Will Never Work

People that work for these ride share companies don't actually work for Uber and Lyft. They're independent contractors.

Each driver had to sign some agreement before becoming a related driver - and that agreement probably details how they earn their money.

While it may appear drivers participating in the strike are organized, they really are not. Not EVERY local Uber and Lyft driver is taking part. (And why would they? They actually compete against each other.)

So, bottom line, if I call for an Uber and Driver A refuses to pick me up, there's probably a Driver B or Driver C that probably will. (And why not? If I'm Driver B or Driver C, I'm probably seeing more business my way. Competition that was there last week isn't here this week, and I'm probably making more pick ups, and bringing in more money.)

Drivers, again, aren't organized - they aren't unionized, there's no collective bargaining unit that speaks for every driver.

Photo Illustration by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images Photo Illustration by Matthew Horwood/Getty Images

How Uber and Lyft Work

If you're never taken an Uber or a Lyft, here's how it works:

You download an app, request a ride where you want to go, and the app uses an algorithm to match you up with potential drivers in your area - along with a price for each ride.

Then, you click on the driver you want, and you get picked up. The app deducts your payment from your credit card or bank account at the end of the ride, and you have the option to tip your driver.

Most people that use ride sharing often have both apps. If you can't find a suitable ride on one app, you try the other.

Conclusion

In my opinion, this strike by local drivers will hurt no one but themselves. Since they're not employees, and they're not driving, they won't get paid.

Again, you don't want to pick me up because you're on strike - someone else wanting my money will.

26 old things in South Jersey that you don't think of as old By the time (no pun intended) you get to the bottom of this list, you'll be looking at things that are over 150 to almost 200 years old right here in South Jersey. Gallery Credit: Chris Coleman