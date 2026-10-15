Atlantic City Uber and Lyft Driver Strike is Really Crazy and Won’t Work (OPINION)
Some Atlantic City area Uber and Lyft drivers have been on strike over the last week, demanding that they get paid more for each ride.
Well, this won't work.
Not at all.
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Driver Protests in Atlantic City Against Uber and Lyft
Over the last several days, some Atlantic City area Uber and Lyft Drivers have been protesting and threatening to strike.
They appear to be saying that the ride-share companies aren't giving them a big enough share of every ride they make.
So, now they're striking, demanding more money per ride.
Not trying to sound like a smart-ass, but I really wonder if Uber and Lyft even know this is happening.
Reasons Why a Strike By Uber and Lyft Driver Will Never Work
People that work for these ride share companies don't actually work for Uber and Lyft. They're independent contractors.
Each driver had to sign some agreement before becoming a related driver - and that agreement probably details how they earn their money.
While it may appear drivers participating in the strike are organized, they really are not. Not EVERY local Uber and Lyft driver is taking part. (And why would they? They actually compete against each other.)
So, bottom line, if I call for an Uber and Driver A refuses to pick me up, there's probably a Driver B or Driver C that probably will. (And why not? If I'm Driver B or Driver C, I'm probably seeing more business my way. Competition that was there last week isn't here this week, and I'm probably making more pick ups, and bringing in more money.)
Drivers, again, aren't organized - they aren't unionized, there's no collective bargaining unit that speaks for every driver.
How Uber and Lyft Work
If you're never taken an Uber or a Lyft, here's how it works:
You download an app, request a ride where you want to go, and the app uses an algorithm to match you up with potential drivers in your area - along with a price for each ride.
Then, you click on the driver you want, and you get picked up. The app deducts your payment from your credit card or bank account at the end of the ride, and you have the option to tip your driver.
Most people that use ride sharing often have both apps. If you can't find a suitable ride on one app, you try the other.
Conclusion
In my opinion, this strike by local drivers will hurt no one but themselves. Since they're not employees, and they're not driving, they won't get paid.
Again, you don't want to pick me up because you're on strike - someone else wanting my money will.
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