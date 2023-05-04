It's always sad to watch a beloved shop close its doors. That's definitely true for the people fond of all the small mom-and-pop restaurants and businesses that call the South Jersey beaches home.

Some people go to the same stores and eateries year after year here in places like Brigantine, Ocean City, Wildwood, and Cape May. It definitely makes you grateful for the memories when you hear one of your special places is throwing in the towel. It's usually easier to swallow if there is no negative reason for the closure. It's also nice if you know the plans for whatever will be taking its place.

All of the above is true for people who loved Cresse Variety Store on Pacific Avenue in Wildwood. This place had a little bit of everything, but people loved that deli so much. Luckily, there will be a place soon to step into Cresse's shoes that already has a wonderful reputation. That reputation's not from here in New Jersey, however, rather our neighbors to the north.

It was announced that New York's own Charlie's Sandwich Shop will be taking over Cresse's spot on Pacific Avenue. With two locations, one in Brooklyn and one in Staten Island, they're ready to see if the folks here in South Jersey will be ready for what New York-style subs have to offer. Now, Wildwood has a lot of people from Pennsylvania vacation there, so it'll be a tough crowd trying to compete with their beloved hoagies. Based on the reviews Charlie's has already, though, they'll be a GREAT addition to Wildwood's restaurant community.

The owners are pushing for Charlie's to be open by Memorial Day Weekend.

Source: Wildwood365.blogspot.com

