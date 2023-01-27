One New Jersey shore town is coming up with a new way to handle unruly minors.

It may not feel like it, but summer is right around the corner. Before you know it, the beaches will be filled with people enjoying themselves. Of course, not all visitors are well-behaved.

Unfortunately, the Jersey Shore's fun environment lends itself to rowdy crowds at times. Disciplining unruly adults is easy - law enforcement can arrest them if needed. But things get more complicated when minors are causing the ruckus.

I hate to sound like the "get off my lawn" person when talking about kids. We were all young once, and I'm sure have all annoyed adults at some point or another. However, there's a difference between teens just having a little too much fun, and teens who are disruptive.

The Jersey Shore is supposed to be a family-friendly environment, and unruly and obscene behavior can be inappropriate for kids to see or hear, as well as unsafe.

One shore town is taking matters into its own hands with a new solution to this problem, according to WGAL News. Ocean City, in Cape May County, plans on detaining unruly minors who break noise violation and curfew laws.

What does this mean exactly?

Per WGAL, while cops won't be able to arrest rowdy teens, they will be able to hold them at the police station until a parent or guardian comes to get them.

I'm not a parent myself, but I can imagine how this may feel conflicting for one. Of course, you want a safe environment for your family to enjoy, but are you okay with knowing your child can be detained if they're perceived to be breaking these laws? Are you less likely to allow them to hang out on their own because of this?

Of course, I do believe good behavior starts at home, so be sure to talk with your kids about the proper way to act in public.

