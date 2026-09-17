Fall in South Jersey is honestly one of those things I wish I could bottle up and keep forever.

The leaves start changing, the mornings get that crisp little chill, and suddenly I want to throw on a sweatshirt, grab a coffee and explore somewhere fun.

If you're looking for a fall day trip or weekend without going too far, there are three South Jersey towns that NEED to be on your list.

Smithville Is Basically Fall in Town Form

First up: Smithville.

The shops, the food, the festivals… I don't think you can have a bad fall day at Historic Smithville.

And the 2026 calendar is giving us plenty of excuses to go. Oktoberfest is October 3-4, followed by the Irish Festival, Costume Pet Parade, Monster Bash and Witches Day.

I say grab a sweatshirt and go.

Haddonfield Has a Major Halloween Connection

Then there's Haddonfield.

Yes, that Haddonfield.

The fictional town where Michael Myers terrorizes everyone in the Halloween movies was named after our very real Haddonfield, New Jersey. The co-writer, Debra Hill, grew up there, so South Jersey has a pretty wild connection to one of horror's most famous towns.

Add the historic downtown and charming streets, and Haddonfield feels like the perfect fall movie backdrop.

Cape May Is Our Stars Hollow

Finally, you HAVE to experience fall in Cape May.

Bundle up for a beach walk, wander the Washington Street Mall, grab something to eat or just enjoy the fact that Cape May feels completely different once the summer crowds disappear.

There are fall events happening throughout the season, too, including the September Harvest Brew Fest and Halloween festivities.

Honestly, Cape May is basically South Jersey's version of Stars Hollow from Gilmore Girls.

If you know, you know.

And if you don't? I think you need a fall weekend in Cape May.

NJ Fall Fun Means Sunflowers, Corn Mazes and Pumpkins Once the calendar turns to September, a strong crop of New Jersey spots start their fall fun early.

For any location listed below, call ahead, as operation times may vary and are weather permitting. It’s also good to have cash on-hand, as some activities may not take cards or cashless payments. Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt