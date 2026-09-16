Nobody loves guacamole more than me, I'm sorry.

I’m sure I’m not the first person to ever make this statement, but NOBODY loves guac more than me.

Seriously.

If there’s one thing I could eat every single day, it’s guacamole. Some people would pick pizza. Others would happily eat ice cream every night. Me? Give me chips, salsa and a ridiculous amount of guac and I’m a very happy gal.

So in honor of National Guacamole Day, I feel personally obligated to share three South Jersey spots where I think the guac deserves some serious attention.

Tacos El Tio in Egg Harbor Township

First up, Tacos El Tio. Their guac is fresh without being too overpowering, which I actually love when I’m ordering for a table.

You don't have to worry about someone saying, “This is WAY too limey” or “Where's the salt?” Everyone can start with the same delicious guac and customize it from there. And yes, cilantro and lime are already part of their recipe.

Taqueria Rendon in Northfield

Then there’s Taqueria Rendon, which is one of those little spots I feel like more people need to know about. The birria tacos... oh my gosh... thank me later.

Their guac has the cilantro I’m looking for, and if you’re a true guacamole person, you know exactly why that matters. Cilantro + lime + avocado = I’m happy.

Chido Burrito Is a Guac Essential

Finally, Chido Burrito.

This is my go-to for takeout Baja-style Mexican food, and I genuinely cannot order without guac. Their guacamole is made fresh all day, too.

My move? Steak and shrimp salad with guac on top, on the side, or honestly...both.

Because apparently, there is such a thing as too much guac.

But I have absolutely no interest in finding out what that amount is.