It looks like Miles Teller may have paid a visit back to South Jersey.

Facebook posts are making the rounds after the Top Gun: Maverick actor was reportedly spotted at The Ugly Mug in Cape May with his wife, Keleigh.

And honestly, if you’re going to run into a celebrity in Cape May, The Ugly Mug feels like a pretty fitting place for it.

The social media posts aren't an official confirmation from Teller or the restaurant, but this wouldn't exactly be a random Jersey Shore stop for him.

Miles Teller Has Deep South Jersey Roots

If you didn't know, Teller actually has a longtime connection to Cape May.

The actor spent part of his childhood in Cape May and has talked openly about his love for the Jersey Shore. He eventually moved to Florida with his family when he was 12, but clearly, the connection to the area stuck.

And this isn't the first time Teller has popped up at The Ugly Mug.

Back in 2022, the restaurant shared a photo with Teller after he stopped in while visiting Cape May. He also posted about being in the area around that same weekend.

Could Miles Teller Be A Regular Jersey Shore Visitor?

Miles Teller and Keleigh are based in California, but the actor has continued to have ties to the East Coast.

As for whether the couple actually owns a home somewhere along the South Jersey Shore? That's not publicly confirmed, so we're definitely not going to start guessing which Cape May house belongs to them.

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But considering Teller's history here, I wouldn't be shocked if locals spot him around town again. He's been here multiple times already.

Honestly, I kind of love that a Top Gun: Maverick star can still apparently enjoy a very normal Cape May stop at The Ugly Mug.