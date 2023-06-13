Who doesn't love a donut?

The donut (or doughnut, if you want to spell it that way) is almost universally beloved by everyone who wakes up to start their day.

But who has the best donut?

The writers and editors over at Tasting Table came up with a list of the very best donuts in the entire country, and two local donut shops happened to make their list.

They searched far and wide from coast to coast to find the best donuts and came up with the O.C. Sand from Fractured Prune.

What makes the O.C. Sand so good? It's a simple pleasure done well. In case you're unfamiliar, Fracture Prune specializes in making from-scratch donuts in-shop. As you wait, you can watch the machine mix, pour, and flip your fried cake delight before an employee tops it with a veritable smorgasbord of toppings. While there are many other extraordinary ways to dress the company's quality donuts, a sunny mix of honey and warming spice is all you need to pair with a sea breeze.

So where can you get this amazing donut in our area? There is a Fractured Prune in North Wildwood, Ocean City, and Sea Isle.

They have some other great options that stand out to me, like the Banana Nut Bread (Banana Glaze, Cinnamon Sugar, Peanuts), The Morning Buzz (Mocha Glaze, Crushed Oreo), Twix (Chocolate Glaze, Graham Cracker and Caramel Drizzle) and so many other options!

One other local donut made the list of the Best Donuts in the US, and that's the Overboard! from Nauti Donuts located at 2133 Asbury Ave in Ocean City.

But specifically, I'm a mega fan of the Overboard! because it's a cake donut, covered in chocolate icing (already off to a great start), and then loaded with pieces of real bacon bits. What is more perfect than that? It combines all of your favorite breakfast foods into one ideal bite, with the saltiness of the bacon bits cutting through the sweetness of the icing for the perfect pairing. The cake donut base is a particularly great vehicle for the toppings since it's not too heavy or too light.

Wow. This sounds amazing. A donut with chocolate and bacon bits, where do I sign?

This place has all the classics but also has a variety of other specialty donuts that are worth a try. I suggest the Salty Dog (maple icing, porkroll, salted caramel drizzle), The Seagull Drizzle (chocolate icing, graham cracker crumbs, marshmallow drizzle), and the Lifesaver (cinnamon sugar, spiced apple, salted caramel drizzle).

Where is your favorite donut?