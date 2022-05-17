Ocean City NJ High School Goes Hollywood for Prom, Red Carpet and All!
Parents, friends, and neighbors became the paparazzi as Ocean City High School LITERALLY rolled out the red carpet for students going to prom.
Saturday night at OCHS looked like something straight from a Hollywood awards show as promgoers showed off their gowns and tuxes for hundreds of spectators.
The students seemed to love the attention, and the crowd looked equally enthusiastic in spite of super foggy weather conditions.
What a cool way to give the community an opportunity to see the students and all the fashion on one of the biggest nights of their lives.
Ocean City High School even offered a Livestream on its socials for those who couldn't attend in person, and they posted all the prom arrivals in a video compilation on YouTube, which you can watch below.
Did your community's high school set up a pre-prom red carpet like OCHS? Would you like to see your student's high school steal this idea?