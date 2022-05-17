Parents, friends, and neighbors became the paparazzi as Ocean City High School LITERALLY rolled out the red carpet for students going to prom.



Saturday night at OCHS looked like something straight from a Hollywood awards show as promgoers showed off their gowns and tuxes for hundreds of spectators.

Get our free mobile app

The students seemed to love the attention, and the crowd looked equally enthusiastic in spite of super foggy weather conditions.

njdotcom/Instagram njdotcom/Instagram loading...

What a cool way to give the community an opportunity to see the students and all the fashion on one of the biggest nights of their lives.

Ocean City High School even offered a Livestream on its socials for those who couldn't attend in person, and they posted all the prom arrivals in a video compilation on YouTube, which you can watch below.

Did your community's high school set up a pre-prom red carpet like OCHS? Would you like to see your student's high school steal this idea?

Jersey Shore Beach Tags Guide for Summer 2022 We're coming up on another summer at the Jersey Shore! Before you get lost in the excitement of sunny days on the sand, we're running down how much seasonal/weekly/daily beach tags will cost you, and the pre-season deals you can still take advantage of!

Foxes Play For The Camera In Ocean City, NJ A local NJ-based photographer captured the beauty of Jersey's beaches perfectly when she got the chance to shoot foxes frolicking on the beach in Ocean City.