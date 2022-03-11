It was 25 years ago this week that series 'Buffy the Vampire Slayer' premiered on the WB, instantly becoming must-see TV on Monday nights. Now, there's a whole event dedicated to the cult classic!

If you were a fan and always wished Sunnydale High was a real place, there's a 'Buffy'-themed prom happening this weekend in New Jersey.

Get our free mobile app

'Buffy' fans can immerse themselves in a real-life Sunnydale High School prom experience Saturday, March 12th.

Mutant Enemy/Kuzui Enterprises/Sandollar Televison/WB via iMDb Mutant Enemy/Kuzui Enterprises/Sandollar Televison/WB via iMDb loading...

The party will feature 90s music from DJ Phillip Nasty and the band The Boyfriends, according to NJ.com, and a costume contest, so you can go as your favorite 'Buffy' character! Are you a Willow? An Angel? A Cordelia? A Spike? Or do you have the confidence to show up as the series' MAIN star?!

The 'Buffy' prom is going on at a restaurant and bar called Porta in Jersey City. But if you want to commemorate the show's 25th anniversary with other devotees, it may be worth the drive!

There will also be vampire-themed cocktails and prizes!

The prom is the brainchild of 'Buffy' fan Ariana Farfan, a makeup artist and bartender here in NJ. She reached out to a friend who works at Porta, hoping to give the show the Garden State tribute it deserves.

You can find more details at buffyprom on Instagram.

Hmm, wonder if you'll encounter Hellmouth while you're there! Don't forget your stake!

Porta is located at 135 Newark Avenue in Jersey City.

10 Famous Actors Who Lied To Get Movie And TV Roles These actors told some minor fibs to score roles in major Hollywood productions.

Tour Teresa Giudice's Million Dollar Montville Home