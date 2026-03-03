Prom season is almost here, and New Jersey teens are already in full main-character mode.

I still remember my prom era like it was yesterday. I went to six (yes, six), and each one felt like the social event of the year. Back then it was a big deal. Now? It’s basically a wedding with better lighting and a DJ.

The data proves that statement to be true.

NJ Ranks Highly Among The Top Most "Prom-Obsessed" States

According to new research from AMARRA, New Jersey secured the #21 spot out of all 50 states for prom dress search interest. That puts the Garden State comfortably in the top half of the most prom-obsessed states in America.

Experts analyzed Google search trends over the past year, looking at terms like “prom dress,” “best prom dress styles,” and “best prom dress stores” to determine where teens are most focused on finding that perfect look.

Almost 6,500 Prom Dress Searches Per 10k Teens

New Jersey teens are searching for prom dresses at a rate of 6,459 searches per 10,000 teens. That’s a seriously concentrated level of interest, even outperforming some larger neighboring states.

Believe it or not, the Garden State racked up more than 382,000 prom-related searches.

Prom Isn't Just A Dance Anymore

Prom today is an entire production. Professional hair and makeup, luxury car rentals, Pinterest boards, after-parties, custom dresses.... it’s no longer just a high school dance. It's now an ENTIRE event.

If New Jersey search trends are any indication, 2026 prom season is about to be next level.