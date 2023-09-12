Ocean City, NJ Protest ‘Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Orsted Has To Go’

Even though Danish energy company Orsted has announced a delay in its off shore ocean wind farm program until 2026 … the public is not taking its foot off of the gas pedal … in its opposition to this behemoth project.

Today, Tuesday, September 12, 2023, a spirited protest took place in Ocean City, New Jersey.

Among other public comments, the protest gatherers enthusiastically chanted …

”Hey Hey, Ho Ho, Orsted Has To Go.”

One of today’s protesters, Lee Darby told me, “35th Avenue in Ocean City Protesters stopping Orsted from drilling,” said Darby.

Former Margate City Mayor Vaughan Reale will be appearing with us on-air tomorrow, Wednesday, September 13, 2023 to discuss an upcoming fundraiser that will be taking place at Sofia’s Restaurant in Margate City.

The Margate fundraiser will take place on Saturday, September 30, 2023 at 1:00 p.m.

The purpose of this event is to raise money for anticipated legal costs associated with opposing the development and implementation of ocean wind turbines that if implemented, will be more than 1,000-feet tall.

Vaughan Reale photo.

There is simply no trust that Orsted is abandoning their ocean wind turbine goals.

In fact, look at this building (in Historic Gardner’s Basin in Atlantic City) that Orsted continues to build at “break-neck” speed on a daily basis.

Here is what the building looked like approximately 2 weeks ago.

Harry Hurley photo.

It’s a shame to have this building in such protected open space.

United States Congressman Jeff Van Drew, New Jersey Senator’s Vince Polistina and Michael Testa, Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson and Mayor’s from up and down the New Jersey coast line have been fighting against the ocean wind turbines from the beginning.

To provide context to this issue, each ocean wind turbine will be 300 feet higher than the Ocean Resort Casino Hotel in Atlantic City.

Below, are some great photo galleries that will give you an idea of childhood memories over the years, and why people are fighting so hard to keep the ocean, pristine and not allow unsightly behemoth, more than 1000 feet tall wind turbines to become the visual when people look at the coastline.

