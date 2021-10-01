Off-Season Alert! Delicious Cape May Restaurants Open Year-Round

As we head into the finals months of 2021, it is officially the off-season for South Jersey beach towns like Cape May. Even though Cape May does an exceptional job at attracting an off-season tourist crowd, things have definitely quieted down from summer, and that means fewer people.

That's why I love this time of year in Cape May!

It's my favorite time of year to visit the delicious Cape May restaurants that stay open year-round.

Sure, many of Cape May's trendy eateries will be closed until May, but just as many fantastic restaurants will be open all winter long.

We are talking about a nice mix of the best-known, long-time favorites and a few relatively new additions that are making a name for themselves in the competitive Cape May restaurant market.

Let me give you a few examples.

The Ebbitt Room, inside the Virginia Hotel, and their sister restaurant, The Blue Pig Tavern, in Congress Hall, both offering farm-to-table menus featuring fresh produce, herbs, and eggs from their very own Beach Plum Farm, located less than two miles away.

The Washington Inn, with fine dining in a beautiful 175-year old inn, often wins top-rated awards for their delicious menu of American cuisine with an upscale edge.

Then there's Prawn and Primal By Mia Mia, both featuring the food of Chef Mia Francesca Chiarella, a Wildwood native with a lifetime in the family restaurant business. She made a name for herself nationally a few years back as a contestant on ABC’s culinary showdown, “The Taste," featuring the late Anthony Bordain as a judge.

In all, I have compiled 17 Cape May restaurants with various styles and price ranges that all offer a great meal and a good atmosphere.

Take a look at the gallery below and try a year-round Cape May restaurant this off-season. You can thank me later.

