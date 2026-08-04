There are party poopers... and then there's whatever just happened in Strathmere.

The Deauville Inn says its highly anticipated Luau Night has been canceled after one neighboring resident filed what the restaurant described as a premature noise complaint before the tropical-themed celebration really had a chance to get going.

Needless to say, people online weren't exactly thrilled.

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Why the Deauville Inn Canceled Its Luau

In a Facebook post announcing the cancellation, the Deauville Inn said a neighboring resident who has repeatedly complained about the restaurant prompted the decision.

According to the business, the neighbor isn't exactly a fan of live music or the lively atmosphere the Inn is known for, leaving the Luau without much of a chance. Note though… the Deauville has been open since 1881. Pretty sure this neighbor hasn’t had the house that long.

Everyone who purchased tickets will receive a full refund, but the restaurant is trying to soften the blow. Guests who show proof of their ticket purchase can stop by for two of the Inn's new signature cocktails, appropriately named the "Karen Krush", and kids will receive free ice cream.

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The Luau Isn't Gone Forever

Thankfully, the Deauville Inn says this isn't the end of Luau Night. It’s just a frustrating delay.

The restaurant thanked loyal customers for continuing to support local restaurants, live entertainment and Jersey Shore traditions, adding that the event will be rescheduled.

If there's one thing South Jersey can agree on, it's this: a summer night should end with live music, good food and tropical vibes… not an early noise complaint.

You can check out the announcement from the Deauville HERE.

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