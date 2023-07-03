Only one county in NJ makes list of top 20 in the U.S. to live in

Anytime we talk about New Jersey counties on the air there’s a huge controversy. So many people think of their counties as the best ones to live in in the entire state.

For instance, Hunterdon County residents always boast about their beautiful, horsey country and friendly people. Hudson County residents cite their proximity to the big city and all of the cultural advantages that they have: food, art, etc.

Oh, I live in Monmouth County, and the fact that it is so centrally located makes me feel like we have a huge advantage over other residents in other counties in New Jersey. And of course, all of the South Jersey folks say they are the best because their people are the friendliest and you can get more for your money when you live down there.

So whether it’s opportunities for fun outdoor activities and cultural attractions, historical sites, good schools, job opportunities, or affordable housing, what is it that really defines what the best county to live in it actually is? There are definite advantages to all of these, so I couldn’t wait to see the results of this new survey that Niche published.

This survey ranked counties by a variety of factors including public schools, educational attainment, cost of living, and housing.

They compile them all into a list of 2023's best counties to live in America among thousands of counties there. It was sitting there in the top 20. At number 20 as a matter of fact. Somerset County. Being in the top 20 of thousands of counties is really saying something.

Each county in the country was given a report card based on the following factors. Nightlife, health and fitness, diversity, outdoor activities good for families, jobs, weather, commute, and cost of living. (I don’t have to tell you how NJ counties were graded on cost of living.) However, On Niche’s county report card, Somerset County received an overall grade of A plus.

Somerset County earned A's in nightlife, health and fitness, diversity, outdoor activities and being good for families.

They got B’s for housing and jobs.

And C’s for weather, (hey, they can’t fix that!!) commute, and cost of living.

As a comparison the top county, Los Alamos county in New Mexico, received mostly A’s. a couple of B’s, and the only C was for cost of living.

The list is so interesting. You should check out the rest of it here.

So the next time you call into our show to argue that your county is the best to live in, ask yourself: Is your county at the head of the class like Somerset County is?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco only.

