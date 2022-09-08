Sad news to report out of Burlington County. All who loved Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant will be saddened to hear the news of the beloved restaurant owner's tragic passing.

Sources report that the owner of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant in Mount Laurel, Burlington County, died in the hospital after suffering from injuries endured from a car wreck he was involved in over Labor Day weekend. The owner was 52-year-old Glen Keen. According to NJ.com, Keen was attempting to actually turn out of the parking lot of his own establishment which is located on Hainesport Mt Laurel Road when he was struck by another vehicle upon attempt.

Keen and his wife have owned the restaurant for almost thirty years with Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant first opening its doors back in 1995. If you don't follow the restaurant on social media, you can look them up on Facebook to see all of the kind words of love and support for the family that have been posted to the page since the news of the accident first broke.

According to various news reports, Keen's injuries were so bad from the Saturday night crash that he had to be airlifted to Philly so that he could attempt treatment at Temple University Hospital in North Philadelphia. He later passed away that night.

If you or someone you know were regulars of Cucina Carini Italian Restaurant, you can extend your condolences to the Keen's via the restaurant's Facebook page HERE.

Sources: NJ.com, Facebook

