Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help with identifying two people wanted in connection to a theft at a local gym.

The Mount Laurel Police Department says on Monday, December 30th, the pictured suspects committed theft from two lockers at LA Fitness off Route 38.

LA Fitness in Mt Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps LA Fitness in Mt Laurel NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

The suspects then purchased fifteen gift cards that were redeemed in Columbus, Ohio.

2 wanted for theft at LA Fitness in Mt Laurel NJ - Photo: Mt Laurel Police Dept / Canva 2 wanted for theft at LA Fitness in Mt Laurel NJ - Photo: Mt Laurel Police Dept / Canva loading...

If anyone knows the identity of these individuals or has any information, you are asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at (856) 234-8300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (856) 234-1414.