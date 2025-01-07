2 gym lockers robbed, scammers bought 15 gift cards: Mt. Laurel, NJ, Police
Authorities in Burlington County are asking for your help with identifying two people wanted in connection to a theft at a local gym.
The Mount Laurel Police Department says on Monday, December 30th, the pictured suspects committed theft from two lockers at LA Fitness off Route 38.
The suspects then purchased fifteen gift cards that were redeemed in Columbus, Ohio.
If anyone knows the identity of these individuals or has any information, you are asked to contact the Mount Laurel Police Department at (856) 234-8300. Those wishing to remain anonymous can call (856) 234-1414.
