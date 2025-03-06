Mt. Laurel, NJ, woman charged with abusing 2 children in home daycare
A 36-year-old Mount Laurel woman has been charged with abusing two children she cared for in her home.
Danielle Ingraham is facing two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a chhild and two counts of fourth-degree cruelty to a child under her care.
The Burlington County Prosecutor"s Office sayd an investigation began last week when an infant was taken to the family’s pediatrician for treatment of a bruised eye after being picked up from Ingraham’s home.
Ingraham is accused of slapping the infant, as well as a toddler she had been caring for.
She was taken into custody at her home on Monday and lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing pending a detention hearing.
The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.
The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.