A 36-year-old Mount Laurel woman has been charged with abusing two children she cared for in her home.

Danielle Ingraham is facing two counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a chhild and two counts of fourth-degree cruelty to a child under her care.

The Burlington County Prosecutor"s Office sayd an investigation began last week when an infant was taken to the family’s pediatrician for treatment of a bruised eye after being picked up from Ingraham’s home.

Ingraham is accused of slapping the infant, as well as a toddler she had been caring for.

Danielle Ingraham of Mt Laurel NJ - Photo: Burlington Co Prosecutors Office / Canva Danielle Ingraham of Mt Laurel NJ - Photo: Burlington Co Prosecutors Office / Canva loading...

She was taken into custody at her home on Monday and lodged in the Atlantic County Justice Facility in Mays Landing pending a detention hearing.

The case will now be prepared for presentation to a grand jury for possible indictment.

The public is reminded that charges are accusations and all persons are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.