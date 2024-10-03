E-bicyclist killed in crash with vehicle in Atlantic City, NJ

Atlantic City Police Department - Photo: Townsquare Media Illustration

An Atlantic City man was killed in a crash between an e-bike and a vehicle Wednesday afternoon.

The Atlantic City Police Department says the accident happened just before 1:00 in the 100 block of North Maryland Avenue.

Arriving officers found an e-bicyclist, identified only as a 57-year-old man, suffering from serious injuries. He was ultimately pronounced dead at the scene despite lifesaving efforts from the Atlantic City Fire Department and medical personnel.

The driver of the vehicle, a 40-year-old woman from Mount Laurel, remained at the scene and cooperated with investigators.

100 block of North Maryland Avenue in Atlantic City NJ - Photo: Google Maps
No charges have been filed as the Atlantic County Prosecutor's Office assists the ACPD in their investigation.

Anyone who witnessed the crash or has additional information is urged to call the ACPD's Accident Investigations Section at (609) 347-5744.

