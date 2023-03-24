Park Outside – Massive recall of NJ cars due to fire risk

🔻Certain Hyundai and Kia models can catch fire while parked

🔻Owners told to park outside

🔻The Korean automakers are already reeling from a viral TikTok challenge

Owners of certain Hyundai and Kia vehicles in New Jersey are being told to park them outside because they could catch fire.

The Korean automakers have recalled 571,000 SUVs and minivans because the tow hitch harnesses could catch fire if water gets into the circuit board and causes a short.

It could happen while the vehicles are being driven or while parked. If it happened while the vehicle was in a garage, it could cause the whole house to catch fire.

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) says the effected models include:

🔺 Santa Fe model years 2019 - 2023

🔺 Santa Fe Hybrid model years 2021 - 2023

🔺 Santa Fe Plug-in hybrid model year 2023

🔺 Santa Cruz model years 2022 - 2023

🔺 Carnival minivan model years 2022 - 2023

According to NHTSA, Hyundai reported one fire and five heat damage incidents. No injuries were reporting in any of the cases.

For now, you can take your effected vehicle to the dealer to remove the fuse as a temporary fix.

A permanent fix will not be ready until May 16, when vehicle owners will be notified by Hyundai and Kia what to do next.

If you are unsure if your vehicle is involved, owners can visit NHTSA.gov/recalls or call NHTSA’s Vehicle Safety Hotline at 888-327-4236 and enter their 17-digit vehicle identification number to see if their vehicle is under recall.

NHTSA also encourages everyone to download its SaferCar app to stay informed on current recalls.

Hyundai and Kia was already dealing with fallout from the "Kia Challenge" on TikTok. A software glitch allows some models to be started without a key, and it has resulted in a rash of thefts. The automaker says a software patch will not be available for weeks.

Insurance companies have started cancelling policies on some Kia models, rendering them illegal to drive in New Jersey.

Eric Scott is the senior political director and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at eric.scott@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

