A woman from Pemberton Township will serve less than a decade behind bars in connection to a deadly DWI crash late last year that claimed the life of a teenager.

Under an agreement with the Burlington County Prosecutor's Office, 55-year-old Wanda Sprague pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in exchange for eight years in state prison.

Sprague also pleaded guilty to driving while intoxicated, which is a motor vehicle summons.

An investigation began on the night of December 16th when officers with the Pemberton Township Police Department were called to Lakehurst Road and Rancocas Lane for a report of an accident.

Police determined that Sprague had been drinking alcohol at a bar prior to the crash. She had reached speeds exceeding 90 MPH before the accident and had a blood alcohol concentration of .188, which is twice the legal limit. The headlights on her car were not illuminated when she crashed head-on into a vehicle being driven by 17-year-old Kayla Bowen, also of Pemberton Township; she died at the scene.

Sprague told the court she had no recollection of the collision. From a wheelchair, she said she has had several surgeries, with more likely, and might need to have a foot amputated.

Sentencing is scheduled for November 16th.

