A man from Pennsauken has been sentenced to 16 years behind bars in connection to the death of a 2-year-old boy in 2016.

Camden County Prosecutor Grace MacAulay's office says 30-year-old Zachary Tricoche, who pleaded guilty to first-degree aggravated manslaughter late last year, was sentenced on Wednesday.

Authorities say on the night of August 20, 2016, Pennsauken police responded to the 5900 block of Mansion Blvd. for the report of an unresponsive child.

From the scene, two-year-old Jamil Baskerville, Jr., was quickly taken to Cooper University Hospital where he died from his injuries.

2-year-old Jamil Baskerville, Jr - Photo: WPVI-TV 2-year-old Jamil Baskerville, Jr - Photo: WPVI-TV loading...

During his plea, Tricoche admitted to striking the two-year-old victim in the stomach which caused internal bleeding that ultimately resulted the victim’s death.

Tricoche was the boyfriend of the child's mother at the time.

Get our free mobile app

According to NJ.com, at Tricoche's arraignment, Assistant Prosecutor Christine Shah said an autopsy showed that the child died from internal bleeding because his liver was lacerated after being punched.

Shah said that Tricoche abused his girlfriend and her child because he was upset that she did not get anything he wanted to eat while grocery shopping. Shah said he told the toddler to "put his hands up" to fight and then twice punched Baskerville in the abdomen, sending him flying across the bedroom and into a wall.

Tricoche must serve 85-percent of his sentence, or just under 14 years, before becoming eligible for parole.

Here are the FBI's Most Wanted for Crimes Against Children