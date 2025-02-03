Skimming device found at busy bargain store in South Jersey

Those looking to save a few bucks by shopping at a busy bargain store in South Jersey might want to keep a close eye on their finances.

That's because police say a skimming device was found on a credit card machine at a Family Dollar store.

What is a skimming device?

Skimming devices come in numerous shapes and sizes but they all do one thing — grab the credit card information of unsuspecting users.

Criminals then use that harvested data to create fake debit or credit cards, or they just use the numbers to make unauthorized purchases or steal from victims' accounts.

Credit cards and American money Comstock, Getty Stock / ThinkStock loading...

The FBI says it is estimated that skimming costs financial institutions and consumers more than $1 billion each year.

Skimming device found in South Jersey

According to police in Camden County, a skimming device was recently found on a credit card machine at the Family Dollar store at 5043 N. Crescent Blvd. (U.S. Route 130) in Pennsauken.

Credit card skimmer found at Family Dollar on Route 130 in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps Credit card skimmer found at Family Dollar on Route 130 in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Pennsauken police say it is unknown how long that device was on the machine.

If you used the credit card machine at that Family Dollar store, you are urged to contact your credit card company and/or bank right away.

If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Det. Downs with the Pennsauken Police Department at (856) 488-0080.