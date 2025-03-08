Credit card skimming devices found at Wawa, supermarket in New Jersey

Credit card skimming devices found at Wawa, supermarket in New Jersey

Two credit card skimming devices were found in New Jersey this week - Photo: Canva

Authorities in the Garden State are alerting residents of two credit card skimming devices found this week.

Credit card skimmer in Pennsauken, NJ

The Pennsauken Police Department says a skimming device was located on a credit card machine at the Save-A-Lot store on Federal Street. The device was placed over the top of the keypad on March 2nd at around 1 PM and discovered and removed on March 6th.

If you used the credit card machine at this store, you are urged to contact your credit card company and/or bank immediately and then Pennsauken Police to file a report at (856) 488-0080.

Credit card skimming devices found at Save-a-lot in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

Meanwhile, another skimming device was found at a convenience store in Ocean County earlier this week.

Credit card skimmer in South Toms River, NJ

In that case, South Toms River police say PNC Bank was alerted of issues at their ATM inside Wawa on Dover Road.

Police cannot confirm if any accounts were compromised, but they, too, are urging anyone who used that ATM to check their accounts.

Credit card skimming devices found at Wawa on Dover Rd in South Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps
loading...

If you were a victim, you are asked to file a report with the South Toms River Police Department at (732) 349-0313.

Other skimming devices found in NJ

2024 average property taxes in New Jersey

The average residential property tax bill for each municipality in the state in 2024. The list shows by how much the average changed from 2023. Data is from the New Jersey Department of Community Affairs.

Gallery Credit: New Jersey 101.5

Filed Under: AC Facebook, Burlington County, Burlington County NJ News, Ocean County, Ocean County NJ News, Pennsauken, Pennsauken NJ News, South Toms River, South Toms River NJ News
Categories: New Jersey News, News

More From Cat Country 107.3