Credit card skimming devices found at Wawa, supermarket in New Jersey

Authorities in the Garden State are alerting residents of two credit card skimming devices found this week.

Credit card skimmer in Pennsauken, NJ

The Pennsauken Police Department says a skimming device was located on a credit card machine at the Save-A-Lot store on Federal Street. The device was placed over the top of the keypad on March 2nd at around 1 PM and discovered and removed on March 6th.

If you used the credit card machine at this store, you are urged to contact your credit card company and/or bank immediately and then Pennsauken Police to file a report at (856) 488-0080.

Credit card skimming devices found at Save-a-lot in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps Credit card skimming devices found at Save-a-lot in Pennsauken NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

Meanwhile, another skimming device was found at a convenience store in Ocean County earlier this week.

Credit card skimmer in South Toms River, NJ

In that case, South Toms River police say PNC Bank was alerted of issues at their ATM inside Wawa on Dover Road.

Police cannot confirm if any accounts were compromised, but they, too, are urging anyone who used that ATM to check their accounts.

Credit card skimming devices found at Wawa on Dover Rd in South Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps Credit card skimming devices found at Wawa on Dover Rd in South Toms River NJ - Photo: Google Maps loading...

If you were a victim, you are asked to file a report with the South Toms River Police Department at (732) 349-0313.

Other skimming devices found in NJ