A Camden County man could be 99 years old when he is ultimately released from prison after being sentenced for sexually assaulting two juveniles.

On June 14th of this year, a jury convicted 72-year-old Henry Parker of Pennsauken of the following charges:

2 counts of first-degree aggravated sexual assault

5 counts of second-degree sexual assault

4 counts of second-degree endangering the welfare of a child

5 counts of third-degree aggravated criminal sexual contact

1 count of engaging or soliciting prostitution of a minor

This past Thursday, Parker was sentenced to an aggregate sentence of 27 years in state prison.

Years of sexual assaults

The Camden County Prosecutor's Office says the victims in this case testified at trial that the sexual assaults were ongoing and occurred at Parker's home in Pennsauken from October 2009 until they reported his crimes to authorities in January 2018.

The State was represented at trial by Assistant Prosecutors Anna Trenga and Jordan McArdle of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. The case was investigated by Det. Lateasha Jones, Det. Kate Scully, and Det. Gilberto Alicea of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office. Victim Advocate Kelly Darata of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office advocated for the victims.

Parker will be required to serve at least 24 years behind bars before becoming eligible for parole.

