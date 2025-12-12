Congratulations go out to the Hak family from Pennsauken in Camden County! They just snagged a very merry $50,000 win on ABC’s The Great Christmas Light Fight.

Get our free mobile app

If you’ve lived here long enough, you know we’ve had some local legends featured before, but aside from the iconic Pitman house in Gloucester County, this may be the new fan favorite.

A Christmas Dream Years in the Making

Reports reveal that the Haks’ road to national TV started way back in December 2023, when producers first reached out. They didn’t get the official green light until September 2024, and filming followed that November, which perfectly timed with their most ambitious theme ever: Summer in December.”

Picture 82,000 synchronized lights, beachy vibes, and holiday cheer cranked all the way up.

This whole tradition actually started pretty small. Brian Hak, an electrical contractor, rewired an old traffic-light controller at their first house on Cedar Ave. That was the spark. Since then, the family has gone full-tilt Christmas mode each year. Brian leads the charge, while brother Andy, an electrical engineer, handles all the computer programming wizardry. Add in supportive family, friends, and half the neighborhood, and you get a holiday masterpiece.

The Haks’ Christmas Lights Have A Big Community Impact

Every year, the Haks host their beloved Flip the Switch event on the Saturday after Thanksgiving. The crowds roll in as cars, walkers, and families from all over head there to soak in the glow.

Apparently, that traffic isn’t just for show. The Haks use the massive turnout to collect toys for Toys For Tots. They’re donating 30 giant boxes in 2025 thanks to the generosity of visitors.

Want to see the winning Christmas light display in person? Head to 8220 Bryn Mawr Ave., Pennsauken. Trust me, it’s worth the drive.

Christmas Lights Show on the Lake in Smithville Gallery Credit: Eddie Davis