To be honest with you, I have no idea where to begin with this one.

I'm a big crime and mystery buff just like any young millennial and Gen-Z cusper seems to be in this day and age. All my friends and I love crime and horror shows. The latest season of "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix hit a little too close to home for me, though.

I'm always fascinated by bizarre situations and scenarios that have taken place within the Garden State. I haven't watched it yet, but I know once I finally take the time to binge Netflix's new show "The Watcher," I'll be really invested in that one, too. That's set in Westfield, NJ, after all.

I knew I had to find time to watch at least the first episode of the new season of "Unsolved Mysteries" on Netflix because I had been seeing the signs posted by the family all over the area since moving to Atlantic County. The first episode of season 3 is titled "Mystery At Mile Marker 45." In case you are unfamiliar with the facts surrounding this specific case, it's centered around an 18-year-old young lady from Mays Landing who had just recently graduated from Oakcrest High School when she was found dead on the NJ Transit train tracks in Galloway, NJ back in 2015.

The NJ Transit authorities would go on to declare Valiante's death a suicide, but the family wasn't buying it. Without giving too much away, the family and several reps and law enforcement professionals list every reason why there are still questions surrounding that ruling. After watching the episode, you'll probably be scratching your head, too.

Now, I'll be honest, I didn't live around here when this originally went down back in 2015. This part of South Jersey was a good 45+ minutes from where I was living at the time, so I didn't hear too much about it when it first happened. That fact alone shocked me. I was living in Gloucester County at the time. How come I don't remember hearing about this? You'd think everybody would have been ALL OVER this story. I do vaguely remember the mainstream media reporting that a teen that was hit by a train, but nobody reported the suspicious details surrounding what happened that night.

After watching the "Unsolved Mysteries" episode, I have more questions now than I ever thought I'd have. Ever since relocating to Atlantic County, I see the yellow signs with red lettering and Tiffany's picture on it all around Mays Landing and the surrounding towns. The mystery still haunts Atlantic County. The episode has me convinced there is WAY more to the story.

Apparently, I'm not the only one. A few days after the episode aired on Netflix, I saw a petition circulating on social media to reopen Tiffany's case. I wasted no time signing it.

In case you have yet to watch the episode, I don't want to spoil too much of it for you, but here are my questions:

Where's the friend involved in the credit card situation?

Apparently, Tiffany allegedly used a friend's credit card without the friend's knowledge and there was a verbal fight that broke out the night of Tiffany's death. How come that situation wasn't further scrutinized?

Why were her shoes so far away from where her body was discovered?

In my opinion, there's no way that girl walked all those miles barefoot. From where her shoes were found, that would have meant she would have had to walk for MILES without shoes on. Makes no sense to me, but what do I know?

Where are Tiffany's shorts?

To this day, her family still has no idea where her shorts are that she was wearing the night she died.

I truly believe this case deserves to be reopened and handled by a department that actually knows how to handle cases like this. By the way, the scene wasn't even cleaned up like it should have been. Members of Tiffany's family allegedly found body parts of hers around the tracks where she was struck. That was apparently AFTER the law enforcement department that handled the case did their job.

None of it makes sense to me. If you're thinking the same thing, sign the petition to get the case reopened. Hopefully, with today's technology and the right people involved, justice can be served for Tiffany and her family. Even if there's more to be discovered about what was going on in Tiffany's life and her head at the time, the family at least deserves to have some peace after all these years of wondering what really happened.

You can sign the petition HERE.

